Rahul Gandhi slams government over rise in prices of LPG

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rise in prices of LPG.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over the rise in prices of domestic cooking gas, and said the country is uniting against this injustice.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices and has been demanding reduction in them by removing some of the taxes imposed by the central government.

"The one who is forcing the public to sleep empty stomach is himself sleeping under the shadow of friends.but the country is uniting against the injustice," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader used the hashtag "#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot" and shared a chart with prices of domestic LPG cylinders in four metros in the country from January this year showing how the prices have risen.

Petroleum companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50. The new rates are effective from today.

Accordingly, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75. It will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 884.5. It was previously sold at Rs 859.50. In Chennai, people will have to pay Rs 900.50 from today. Earlier, it was Rs 875.50. In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 897.5.

