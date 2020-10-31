Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi 'holidaying' in Shimla

After hectic electioneering in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is apparently in a holiday mood. He is reported to be taking a few days off and 'holidaying' alone here in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

He is staying in Charabra, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has constructed her cottage, an official said here on Saturday.

The cottage, located at a height of more than 8,000 feet amid thick forests of pine and cedar and is 15 km uphill from the Himachal Pradesh capital, is close to Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group's luxury resort.

"He will stay one-two days more in his sister's cottage," the official added.

Priyanka Gandhi, her children and mother Sonia Gandhi have been frequently visiting the cottage.

