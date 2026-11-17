Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared several secrets from his life at the launch of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's book, "Belonging: A Journey of Love." He also mentioned his ex-girlfriend. Rahul revealed that while studying at Cambridge, he took his girlfriend to the same restaurant where his parents first met. However, when asked about their relationship now, Rahul replied that they are friends.

Rahul shares a story from his college days

Rahul Gandhi shared an anecdote about the first meeting of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi, at a restaurant in London. He said this story has been told in his family: his parents met for the first time at the 'Varsity Restaurant' in Cambridge, UK. He said that many years later, he also went to the same restaurant with his girlfriend.

"... quite a lot of mythology about my parents, and one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity restaurant," he said

"She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Congress leader said.

"I still remember the yellow-coloured door. And the gentleman standing there, he said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, then he got the menu and I said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them," he said.

"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two -- I know exactly who you're talking about'," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation.

Never eat the chicken chasseur at the Varsity restaurant



The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'.

"I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. We got the chicken, we had the chicken. Listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant; never eat the chicken chasseur in the Varsity restaurant....they (pointing towards Sonia) seem to remember that the food was fantastic; they seem to remember it was brilliant, the food is horrible," he said to peals of laughter from the audience.

ALSO READ:

'The fun-loving mother disappeared': Rahul recalls how Rajiv Gandhi's killing changed Sonia forever