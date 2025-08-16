Rahul Gandhi shares spoof video in fresh dig at EC over 'malpractice' claims: ‘Sahab hamra vote...’ Rahul Gandhi, in an hour-long press conference on August 7, claimed the Election Commission (EC) was adopting election ‘malpractices’ to help BJP win elections. He also provided certain figures and data to substantiate his claim.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at the Election Commission, doubling down on the poll body over his ‘vote chori’ claim. Hailing his campaign against the alleged malpractice in the voter list, Rahul Gandhi shared a spoof video inspired from Bollywood movie Laapataa Ladies.

“Secretly, stealthily…No more now, the public has awakened,” he posted on X along with the video.

The video shows a middle-aged man entering a police station to file a theft complaint. When the officer asks him what was stolen, the man pauses for a moment and then says, “My vote.” Surprised, the policeman asks, “How can someone steal a vote?” To this the man replies, “lakhs of votes are being stolen through fake votes.”

The scene ends with a strong message on the screen: “Stealing someone’s vote is stealing their right.”

Amid Rahul Gandhi’s ardent campaign, the EC on Thursday said the Congress leader should give proof rather than providing fake narratives by using dirty phrases like 'vote chori'.

"If anyone has any proof of any person actually voting twice in any election, it should be shared with ECI with a written affidavit rather than colouring all the electors of India as 'chor' without any proof," the poll body said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against EC

Rahul Gandhi, in an hour-long press conference on August 7, claimed the Election Commission (EC) was adopting election ‘malpractices’ to help BJP win elections. He also provided certain figures and data to substantiate his claim.

The Election Commission, however, repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed declaration on his claims.

INDIA bloc protest against EC

The INDIA bloc also held a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi against the alleged malpractice and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi announces Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul Gandhi also announced "Voter Adhikar Yatra" against Bihar voter list revision, urging the people to join the campaign.

"From August 17, with #VoterAdhikarYatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar," he posted on X.

"This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people's movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution," he added.