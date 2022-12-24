Saturday, December 24, 2022
     
Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow court for his controversial remarks against Savarkar

Additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava directed complainant Nripendra Pandey to produce evidence under section 200 of CrPC.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Lucknow Updated on: December 24, 2022 13:36 IST
In an order on Friday, additional chief judicial magistrate
A complaint has been registered in a Lucknow court against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making alleged "derogatory" remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Maharashtra.

In an order on Friday, additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava directed complainant Nripendra Pandey to produce evidence under section 200 of CrPC. Once he examines himself and his witnesses under section 202 of CrPC, the court would decide whether or not to take cognizance of the offences and issue summons to Gandhi.

The court fixed January 9 as the next date of the hearing. Pandey had filed the application under section 156(3) of CrPC seeking registration of FIR against Gandhi but the court refused to direct the police to probe into the matter and further registered it as a complaint case. Pandey claimed Gandhi made insulting statements against Savarkar. 

(With inputs from PTI)

