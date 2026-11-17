Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to the controversy surrounding his remarks about Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi's relationship, saying that BJP and RSS supporters are caught in a cycle of fear, anger and hatred that keeps them from experiencing love. The Congress leader invoked his Hindu faith to explain why he believes it is his responsibility to help people move beyond these emotions and discover the joy of love and belonging.

Sharing his thoughts on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that hatred had created barriers to expressing affection and understanding others. He accompanied his message with an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated together on Nandi and signed off with the words "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

What did Rahul Gandhi post on X?

Along with his message, Rahul shared an image of an ancient temple sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated together on Nandi, Shiva's sacred bull.

The sculpture depicts the divine couple's closeness and affection. Rahul's post invoked the idea of love and belonging, with the image accompanying his message about overcoming fear, anger and hatred.

Rahul Gandhi recalls Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi's relationship

Rahul's post came after he spoke about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at the launch of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

During the event, he recalled how his mother would sit on his father's lap during meals. Rahul said he considered this a normal part of family life while growing up and could not understand why his friends' parents did not behave similarly.

"I thought this was a normal thing," he said, recalling how he would ask his friends why their mothers did not sit on their fathers' laps.

He also remembered the only occasion when he witnessed his parents arguing. According to Rahul, the disagreement happened when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Amarinder Singh over the phone and was not paying attention to Sonia Gandhi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Rahul's remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to Rahul's remarks about his parents' relationship. In a post on X, Sarma apologised to Sonia Gandhi, saying her son could not spare her embarrassment even on a special occasion such as the launch of her memoir. He further said that the nation had realised this long ago and added that the "product" was beyond launching and relaunching.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, published by HarperCollins India, traces her journey from her childhood in Italy to her life in India, her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and her eventual entry into politics. It revisits the personal experiences and family tragedies that shaped her life, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

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