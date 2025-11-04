Rahul Gandhi's remark on Army during Bihar poll campaign sparks row: '10% of population controls...' Meanwhile, BJP has strongly rebuked the Congress leader, asserting that the latter was trying to divide the Army on caste lines.

Patna:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sparked a row after claiming that the Indian Army was “under the control of 10 per cent of the country’s population,” in an apparent reference to the upper castes.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Kutumba, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that 90 per cent of India’s population comprises Dalits, Mahadalits, backward, extremely backward and minority communities, yet only the remaining 10 per cent hold most jobs, including positions in the Army.

“Around 90 per cent of the population comes from Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, extremely backward, tribal and minority communities. Yet, if you look at the top 500 companies in the country, you will not find anyone from these communities in leadership positions. Almost all top positions are held by people from the remaining 10 per cent of the population. They also dominate access to jobs and bank money. The same pattern is visible in the judiciary and they even control the army,” he said.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'dividing' Army

Meanwhile, BJP has strongly rebuked the Congress leader, asserting that the latter was trying to divide the Army on caste lines.

"Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly devious & deviously shameless, too..listening to him in this clip leaves no doubt that this failed, forever-in-waiting PM is trying desperately to polarize. Now he is trying to divide Army on caste-lines. What an unhinged wreckthis LoP is..DISGRACEFUL," BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma posted on X.

Past controversy over comments on Army

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has attracted controversy for his remarks about the Indian Army. Earlier, in August, the Supreme Court reprimanded him over comments he made about the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi had stated that “Chinese troops are thrashing Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.”