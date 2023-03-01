Rahul Gandhi's new look for Cambridge talk: Trimmed beard and hair, crisp suit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has donned a new look for his week-long UK trip.

Rahul Gandhi new look: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached London for a week's tour during which he will be delivering a lecture at his alma mater - University of Cambridge.

Rahul Gandhi decided to do away with his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra look' and was seen sporting a trimmed beard, cropped hair and wearing a crisp suit as he arrived in the United Kingdom.

The 52-year-old leader is scheduled to speak on the topic "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century". He will also be interacting with the Indian diaspora on March 5 and also meet the members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), the overseas unit of his party.

"Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome India's leading Opposition leader and MP Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress. He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century," Cambridge JBS said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad in Lok Sabha, undertook 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and traversed through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir -- covering a distance of about 4,000 kms over the course of four-and-a-half-months.

Gandhi's visit to the UK comes days after the Congress' 85th plenary session in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where the party brainstormed its strategy for the 2024 general elections and deliberated on several internal issues.

ALSO READ: BJP replies to Rahul Gandhi: 'At least Congress confessed Centre's achievements in JK'

ALSO READ: My speech is not visible in media unlike PM Modi's: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong

Latest India News