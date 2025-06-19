5 Sunehri Bagh Road: Rahul Gandhi's new address in Delhi as shifting begins on his birthday Rahul Gandhi is set to start living in that bungalow in a few days from now before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 21. Since Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is all set to move into his new official residence at Bungalow No.5, Sunehri Bagh Road, with the relocation process beginning on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. Gandhi has given his nod to make this central Delhi bungalow his new address, news agency PTI reported citing party sources.

The Congress leader started shifting his belongings to the new premises on Thursday itself, marking the beginning of a new chapter ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Sources close to the development revealed that he is expected to start living in the bungalow well before the session begins on July 21.

Gandhi to move from Tughlaq Lane

Last year, parliamentary sources had said Gandhi had been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end. Since Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane. However, he had vacated that house after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2023, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked. With Gandhi becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow as he holds the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Who was assigned Sunhari Bagh residence earlier?

It is to be noted here that the Sunhari Bagh residence was earlier occupied by Karnataka BJP leader A Narayanaswamy. He was the Minister of State for Social Justice in the Modi government from 2021 to 2024.

