  4. Rahul Gandhi's look-alike joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Baghpat | VIDEO

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Faisal Chaudhary, in a similar fashion, was seen in a much-talked-about white T-shirt.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Baghpat (UP) Published on: January 05, 2023 16:11 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi witnessed the participation of politicians, scholars, actors, bankers, and many other eminent personalities from different walks of life. However, who caught everyone's attention was Rahul Gandhi's look-alike Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will re-enter Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

Faisal Chaudhary, in a similar fashion, was seen in a much-talked-about white T-shirt. When asked about his looks, he said, "Yes am aware that I look like Rahul Gandhi.... people also tell me the same. They also come to me to click a selfie."

 

He joined Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday and said "Bharat Jodo Yatra is a great initiative. Important issues like unemployment is being taken up."

According to a schedule released by the Congress, the yatra will enter Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants will halt for the night.

