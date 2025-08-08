Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo against BJP and EC in vote theft row, claims collusion to defeat Congress Rahul Gandhi posted a video, claiming a collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP to steal votes in past state elections.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired another salvo at the Election Commission and the BJP, claiming they "colluded to steal votes" in the latest of his series of vote theft claims against the saffron party. He shared a video on X to back his claims that the Election Commission of India and the BJP “colluded to steal votes”.

Referring to Uttarakhand as a fresh example, he also mentioned Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, states he had previously spoken about.

"Vote chori (theft) is not just an electoral scam, it is a grave betrayal of the Constitution and democracy. Let those responsible for this hear clearly, times will change, and punishment is inevitable," he wrote in Hindi, a day after a livecast in which he presented what he claimed to be evidence supporting his allegations.

The Election Commission has since asked him to submit this "clear evidence" under oath.

In response, Gandhi said, "My word is an oath."

In the video, he recalled growing up in a political family, sharing that he and his sister Priyanka, also a Lok Sabha MP, used to make election posters at home in the 1980s. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “I have a deep understanding of the election process, polling booths, voter lists, and everything in between."

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' charge against EC: 'Serious questions'