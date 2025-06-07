Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'match-fixing' in Maharashtra elections draw strong rebuke from ECI Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "match-fixing" in the 2024 Maharashtra elections were strongly rejected by the Election Commission, which called them unsubstantiated and damaging to democratic institutions.

Mumbai:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have stirred fresh controversy, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) vehemently rejecting his claims. Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra polls were part of a "blueprint for rigging democracy," and that this "match-fixing" would be extended to Bihar and other states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing. The ECI has dismissed these allegations as “unsubstantiated” and “an affront to the rule of law.”

Rahul Gandhi’s 'match-fixing’ allegations

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi accused the ECI and the ruling party of orchestrating fraudulent elections to ensure victory. Gandhi’s allegations focused on a series of alleged irregularities, including adding fake voters, inflating voter turnout, facilitating bogus voting, and hiding evidence. The Congress leader further stated that such practices would extend to other states like Bihar, where the BJP is expected to face challenges in the upcoming elections.

"How to steal an election? Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy," Gandhi said. He outlined a supposed step-by-step process, beginning with "rigging the panel for appointing the Election Commission" and ending with hiding evidence of fraud. He also warned that while the cheaters might win, such practices would undermine democracy and erode public trust in institutions.

ECI's strong rebuttal

The Election Commission responded swiftly, calling Gandhi’s claims “absurd” and “misleading.” In a statement, the ECI stated that its detailed reply to the Congress party’s concerns was publicly available on the ECI website since December 2024. The poll body emphasised that allegations without evidence not only disrespect the law but also demoralize election staff who work tirelessly to ensure fair elections.

"Any misinformation spread by anyone is not only a sign of disrespect towards the Law but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their political parties and demotivates lakhs of election staff," the ECI said.

Political reactions and fallout

The BJP quickly seized on Gandhi's remarks, accusing him of attempting to preempt his party’s potential defeat in the upcoming elections by casting doubt on the credibility of the electoral process. The ruling party argued that the Congress leader’s allegations were part of a pattern of deflecting responsibility after losing elections.

The controversy has raised concerns over the trustworthiness of the electoral process, with the ECI urging all political parties to focus on facts and refrain from making unfounded accusations.