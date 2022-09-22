Rahul Gandhi's message for Ashok Gehlot: 'One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi press conference: Amid Congress presidential polls buzz all around, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed. His comments come at a time when Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlt have been engaged in a bitter war of words over the Rajasthan Chief Minister post.

Ashok Gehlot, who is also contesting for the party top post, if elected, may have to quit the CM's post.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi, who held a presser between the first and second leg of the day's Bharat Jodo Yatra, on being asked about a piece of advice he'd give to next Congress chief said, "you're taking on a historic position that defines a particular view of India. Congress chief is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system & vision of India."

"We're fighting a machine that has captured the institutional framework of this country, that has unlimited money & ability to buy, pressurise & threaten people. The outcome of that is what you've seen in Goa," Gandhi said.

On being asked about raids on PFI offices & leaders' residences, Rahul Gandhi said, "all forms of communalism & violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same & should be combated. There should be zero tolerance."

