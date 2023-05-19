Rahul Gandhi reschedules his US trip, now to visit on THIS date | CHECK ITINERARY

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi reschedules his US trip

Rahul Gandhi's US visit: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi preponed his upcoming visit to the United States by two days. According to sources, he is scheduled to visit the US last week of this month and will be at Stanford University on May 29-30.

According to his itinerary, the Congress leader will also be addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington and at Madison Square in the first week of June. Earlier, Gandhi was scheduled to visit on May 31. He will stay in the US for over a week and also meet politicians and entrepreneurs.

PM Modi's US visit

Rahul Gandhi's trip comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement last week.

In March this year, Gandhi dominated the headlines as he returned from London after giving speeches at Cambridge University, critical of the government and throwing light on Indian democracy. He delivered a speech at Cambridge University, at a convention organized by the Association of Journalists in London and finally during an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge University Controversy

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space," Rahul Gandhi said at Cambridge University in the UK.

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he had added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the remarks by the Congress MP gave fresh ammunition to the ruling BJP, who demanded an apology from Gandhi.

