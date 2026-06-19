'Brother in ideals' no more? How Stalin's greetings to Rahul Gandhi changed in one year

New Delhi:

DMK leader MK Stalin this year offered a lukewarm birthday greeting to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and wished him health and happiness. However, Rahul Gandhi's response spoke of a "fight together" relationship. Stalin and Rahul's messages reflected the political shifts over the past year, following the breakdown of their alliance in Tamil Nadu.

When MK Stalin wished Rahul Gandhi on his last birthday last year, he called him "my brother in ideals, bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose." He continued to say: "May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours."

(Image Source : @MKSTALIN)MK Stalin's last year birthday wish to Rahul Gandhi.

Now in 2026 and to its contrast with Stalin's birthday wish to Rahul Gandhi on Friday, he said, "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Thiru. Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you good health and happiness."

The difference between the two birthday greetings tells the story of Congress-DMK relations. From warm to cold, from friendly to formal and from personal to strictly professional.

Message from Rahul to Stalin comes at sensitive juncture for Opposition bloc

The public message from Rahul Gandhi comes at a sensitive juncture for the opposition bloc. While the DMK remains a cornerstone partner of the INDIA coalition, tensions have simmered following the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Although the Congress contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance, the alliance ultimately fell short of a majority. Following the results, the Congress extended support to the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, to form the government, a move that has reportedly caused unease within the DMK ranks.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay extends birthday wishes to Rahul

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday extended warm birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, turned 56 on Friday.

In a social media post, the chief minister addressed Gandhi as his "dear brother" and lauded his dedication to public service. "I wish you good health and a long life as you continue to raise your voice for the nation's progress, the preservation of democratic values and the welfare of people from all walks of life," Vijay said in his message. The chief minister further wished Gandhi success in all his future endeavours, hoping he would continue to serve the public with distinction.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) celebrated the 56th birthday of Gandhi with a formal event at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai led by its president K Selvaperunthagai.

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president.

He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He was earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019.

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