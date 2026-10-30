Rahul Gandhi questions IDBI Bank sale to Fairfax, Sitharaman accuses Congress of mismanagement

New Delhi:

The proposed disinvestment of IDBI Bank has triggered a fresh political face-off between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While Gandhi has questioned the government's decision to sell its majority stake in the profitable public sector lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, Sitharaman has defended the move, accusing previous Congress-led governments of political interference in banking operations and financial mismanagement.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has expressed solidarity with IDBI Bank employees, raising concerns over their job security, service conditions and reservation benefits following the proposed privatisation. Sitharaman, meanwhile, said the bank was handed over to the NDA government in poor financial condition and was revived through professional management and recapitalisation.

The exchange comes after the Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for approximately Rs 53,000 crore on October 14.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about IDBI Bank's sale?

In an open letter addressed to IDBI Bank employees on Thursday, October 29, Gandhi recalled meeting a group of bank employees at Parliament House in March last year. According to him, they had questioned why the government was selling a bank that they had worked to make profitable.

Gandhi said he had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, asking why a profitable public bank was being sold and how the interests of its employees and depositors would be protected.

He pointed out that IDBI Bank had reportedly earned a profit of more than Rs 9,000 crore last year after recording losses seven years ago. Crediting employees for the turnaround, he said the institution had been built with public money and belonged to the people.

Gandhi also highlighted that the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which together own 95 per cent of the bank, would retain only 34 per cent after the proposed transaction.

Referring to a 2003 assurance made in Parliament, he said the government had promised to retain at least 50 per cent ownership in IDBI Bank.

Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over employees and reservation

Gandhi warned that the proposed privatisation could affect the rights and protections available to bank employees.

He argued that reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes could cease to apply once the bank comes under private ownership. He also expressed concern over employees' service conditions, which he said could lose their existing protections.

Calling public sector banks institutions that help build the nation, Gandhi said they should not be treated merely as assets to be sold.

In a post on X on Friday, he reiterated his opposition to the sale, saying that banks were established during Congress rule to support the country's industrial growth, while the present government was selling them. He also extended support to IDBI Bank employees and their demands.

How did Nirmala Sitharaman respond?

Responding to Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress of treating banks and financial institutions as personal entities and pressuring employees to extend loans without following prudent lending norms.

In a post on X, she alleged that IDBI Bank had been forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to Congress leaders, naming Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard and Kingfisher. She said these loans eventually became bad debts, causing substantial losses to the bank.

Sitharaman said the NDA government had revived IDBI Bank through professional management, prudent lending practices and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crore.

She also referred to the removal of former State Bank of India chairman R K Talwar in 1976 during Indira Gandhi's tenure. Sitharaman alleged that Talwar was removed after refusing to yield to political pressure to relax lending norms for a company linked to Sanjay Gandhi.

Defending the proposed transaction, the Finance Minister said all due procedures had been followed in IDBI Bank's strategic restructuring.

What is the government's position on the IDBI Bank sale?

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) issued a clarification on Thursday regarding the bidding process for the bank's strategic disinvestment.

It said the second round of bidding was conducted under a procedure determined by the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD), which had been empowered by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to address procedural issues and deviations.

According to DIPAM, the initial bidding round in the financial year 2025-26 was not approved and consequently ceased to have further effect.

The proposed sale of a combined 60.72 per cent stake held by the government and LIC to Fairfax Financial Holdings is valued at approximately Rs 53,000 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearances from the Reserve Bank of India.

The proposed disinvestment has also drawn questions from bank unions and other stakeholders over the valuation and bidding process, keeping the future of IDBI Bank and its employees at the centre of the debate.

(With inputs from PTI)

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