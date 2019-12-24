Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Image Source : ANI Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped on their way to Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday stopped Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from entering Meerut. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had left for Meerut earlier today, to meet kin of those dead in alleged police firing during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, sources said.

Sources said that at least five protesters died in Meerut alone. However, according to the Uttar Pradesh police, firing took place only in Bijnor. Several videos showing firing in many parts of the state had also surfaced.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Over 16 people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh alone.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "the whole nation recognised the Prime Minister by his clothes as he wears Rs 2 crore suit."

Rahul Gandhi's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said those agitating against the CAA were recognisable by their clothes.

