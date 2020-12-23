Image Source : FILE PIC/PTI When will India's turn come: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccinations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come.

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, "China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?"

India is yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.

