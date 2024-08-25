Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi pitches for Dalits in Miss India contest, gets called out by Kiren Rijiju for ‘Bal Budhi’

Rahul Gandhi pitches for Dalits in Miss India contest, gets called out by Kiren Rijiju for ‘Bal Budhi’

Rahul Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', while pressing for a nationwide "caste census". The former Congress chief said that without the participation of 90 per cent of its people, the country cannot operate.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024 17:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi pitches for Dalits in Miss India contest, rahul gandhi gets called out by Kiren Rijiju
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kiren Rijiju.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today (August 25) came down on the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his demand for inclusion of Dalits, backward classes and those from OBC classes in beauty pageants like Miss India and said that such a proposal can come from a person with ‘Bal Budhi’.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday (August 24), made a pitch for introducing reservation in Miss India contests while slamming the government for its disregard for the backward and downtrodden classes.

“I checked the list of Miss India, it didn’t have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC (Other Backward Classes) women. Some will talk about Cricket or Bollywood. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," Rahul told the audience in Prayagraj.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minority Affairs shared Rahul’s viral video, where he pitches for making the platform accessible for women from Dalit and OBC communities and called out his 'hypocrisy' by setting records straight.

"Now, he wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only the issue of 'Bal Budhi', but people who cheer him are equally responsible too!" Rijiju wrote on X while sharing a clipping of Rahul’s video.

"Childish humour may be good for entertainment but don't make fun of backward communities in your divisive tactics," he said, advising the LoP to refrain from such behaviour.

The Union Minister further said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, governments don't select Miss India, governments don't select athletes for Olympics, and governments do not choose actors for films.”

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Rahul Gandhi's statement 

Another BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also took to X to contest Rahul’s claims on Miss India. He shared a video of the Miss India contest and informed that not long ago, a Dalit girl was crowned Miss India. He dismissed Rahul’s claims as divisive.

“Not long ago, just 2 years back, a tribal girl from Chhattisgarh, Miss Riya Ekka, won the Miss India title. Rahul Gandhi’s plan is divisive and it’s full of falsehood,” said BJP spokesperson on X.

