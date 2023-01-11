Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Punjab leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INCPUNJAB Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of the Punjab leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Before starting the Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday morning. He visited the place of worship wearing a turban and a half-sleeved T-shirt. During his visit, the Wayanad MP was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 10, Gandhi offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in Ambala district. According to the schedule of the Punjab-leg of the yatra, it will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

According to reports, a rally will be held at Pathankot on January 19 before the yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir. The Gandhi scion will be walking three hours each in the morning and evening, covering 25 kilometres.

Earlier on January 7, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

About the yatra

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the foot march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

