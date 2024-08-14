Rahul Gandhi on Kolkata rape and murder case: 'Justice at all costs'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests by resident doctors in Kolkata

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock at 31-year-old doctor rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and calls for every party, and every section of society to hold serious discussions to stop atrocities on women — from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata. He also added that attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions for the hospital and the local administration. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women."

"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions for the hospital and the local administration. This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?"

"Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata." "I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society," he added.