'Clear that you are now limited to being a troll': Jyotiraditya Scindia takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and told him that he's reduced to a troll. Scindia's response came after Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the government over the Adani issue and asked him three questions.

"Clearly, you are now reduced to a troll. Instead of making baseless allegations against me, and diverting attention from the main issues, why don't you answer these three questions," Scindia asked.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?"

Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi and attached an image with the names of the leaders with that of Adani. He cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet.

Hitting back, Scindia asked why does not Gandhi apologize for his "derogatory" comments about backward classes? Instead, he says he is not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise.

"Insult of a patriot and so much arrogance," the BJP leader said.

"The Congress has always pointed fingers at courts and why are you now putting pressure on them for your selfish interests," he asked.

"Why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first-class citizen? You are so consumed by arrogance that appreciating even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding," Scindia said, targeting Gandhi.

Other leaders mentioned in Gandhi's tweet have also attacked him, with Sarma saying that he will file a defamation case against the Congress leader.

