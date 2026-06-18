'Rahul Gandhi not acceptable to allies': BJP's big charge after Jharkhand Rajya Sabha election result

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the Rajya Sabha election results in Jharkhand, claiming that the outcome reflected growing dissatisfaction with his leadership within the I.N.D.I.A bloc. The BJP's remarks came after NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani secured victory in one of the two Rajya Sabha contests in Jharkhand, defeating Congress nominee Pranav Jha. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram won the other seat. The result has sparked political debate because the ruling I.N.D.I.A bloc had the numerical advantage in the Jharkhand Assembly, yet failed to secure both seats.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after Congress setback

Reacting to the outcome, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress defeat was a direct reflection of Rahul Gandhi's inability to unite opposition partners. "It is a loss for Rahul Gandhi. It is a loss for the INDI alliance and a loss for the Congress. It shows that Rahul Gandhi is not a cool prime ministerial candidate. He is a burden for the INDI alliance and not acceptable to them," Poonawalla said. The BJP leader argued that the result exposed fault lines within the opposition alliance and highlighted increasing tensions among its constituent parties.

Cross-voting becomes major talking point

The Jharkhand Rajya Sabha election drew national attention because of the possibility of cross-voting. Nathwani eventually secured 28 votes, the exact number required for victory, while Congress candidate Pranav Jha received 20 votes given the strength of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the state Assembly, Nathwani's win has triggered speculation that some legislators may have voted against the alliance's official strategy. Political observers believe the result could lead to questions within the opposition camp regarding coordination among alliance partners and legislative discipline during crucial elections.

BJP claims cracks within I.N.D.I.A bloc

Poonawalla claimed that the opposition alliance once again failed to convert a favourable numerical position into a political victory. "Once again, the INDI alliance is in tatters and has demonstrated an uncanny ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory because of infighting," he said. According to the BJP spokesperson, the Congress was unable to secure support from all alliance partners despite the bloc having enough numbers to win both seats. He alleged that dissatisfaction among allies contributed to the defeat of the Congress candidate.

"It is evident that both seats in Jharkhand should have gone to the INDI alliance. While the JMM won its seat, Congress lost because the JMM, RJD and Left parties revolted against the Congress candidate," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's leadership under fresh political spotlight

The BJP further used the result to question Rahul Gandhi's standing within the opposition alliance. "He has lost 99 elections. We have seen voices of dissent within the Congress against him. Even his loyalists are leaving him," Poonawalla said. The BJP leader also referred to recent interactions among opposition parties and claimed that several INDIA bloc constituents had publicly expressed reservations about Gandhi's leadership. Referring to a recent opposition meeting, he alleged that different alliance partners had criticised the Congress leader in varying degrees, signalling growing discomfort within the bloc.

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