Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi in Northeast Delhi: India's reputation has taken hit due to violence (Image for representation)

Rahul Gandhi visited areas of Northeast Delhi on Wednesday and said that India' reputation took hit due to the widespread violence that took place there in last few days. While speaking with media in Brijpuri, Rahul Gandhi said that efforts were being made to divide the country. Gandhi visited a school in Brijpuri that was burnt during the violence and expressed strong displeasure.

"Hinsa aur nafrat tarakki ke dushman hain," (Violence and hate are inimical to progress) said Rahul Gandhi as he spoke with the media.

Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi are visiting the violence-hit areas of Northeast Delhi.

Two separate party delegations left for different areas in northeast Delhi.

The first delegation, comprising mostly MPs, left in a bus from the Kerala House here and included Hibi Eden, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Abdul Khaleque.

Their first stop was Chand Bagh where they met shopkeepers and asked them about the losses they suffered.

The second delegation included Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress has been demanding that the issue of communal riots in Delhi be debated in Parliament and proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted over the issue.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week had deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas of Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | Delhi violence: People picking up the pieces amid tight security

Watch | Rahul Gandhi to meet victims of Delhi Violence in Brijpuri