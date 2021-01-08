'Tareekh Pe Tareekh...': Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Modi govt after talks with farmers fail to break deadlock

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Continuing his relentless attacks on the Modi government over the farms laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the intentions of the government. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was working as per a planned strategy to deliberately stretch talks with protesting farmer unions.

"Neeyat saaf nahi hai jinki, tareekh pe tareekh dena strategy hai unki! (Those who don't have a clear motive, fix new dates everytime as per a strategy)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Farmers adamant on 'law wapsi' for 'ghar wapsi', next round of talks with Govt on Jan 15

Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed last year in Parliament and are demanding their withdrawal. The Congress is supporting the farmers' agitation and their demand.

नीयत साफ़ नहीं है जिनकी,

तारीख़ पे तारीख़ देना स्ट्रैटेजी है उनकी! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2021

The former Congress presiden't remark came soon after the Friday's talks between the farmers and the government failed to reach any conclusion. The next round of talks have now been scheduled for January 15.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is still hopeful that union leaders will come with alternatives to discuss in the next round of talks.

Asked whether the government would consider any proposal for allowing states to decide whether to implement the laws or not, Tomar said no such proposal was made by any farmer leader in this regard, but if such a suggestion is made the government will take a call at that time.

Latest India News