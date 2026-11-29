The political debate over the proposed delimitation-related Constitution amendment Bill intensified on Sunday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urging DMK chief MK Stalin to oppose the legislation ahead of their meeting in Chennai. Rahul said senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet Stalin and request him and the DMK to stand against the Bills, arguing that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats could have serious implications for democracy and the country's electoral map.

Responding to Rahul's appeal, Stalin thanked the Congress leader for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He reiterated that the party would continue to keep Tamil Nadu's interests at the forefront and would not compromise on its position. The exchange comes amid efforts by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reach out to the DMK leadership over the delimitation issue. Senior Congress leaders are also scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as opposition parties seek to coordinate their position on the proposed legislation.

Rahul Gandhi asks DMK to oppose delimitation Bills

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said senior INDIA bloc leaders were travelling to Chennai to meet Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation-related Constitution amendment Bills. "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," Rahul wrote.

He also praised the DMK chief for his position on issues concerning Tamil Nadu, saying Stalin had always stood firmly against what he described as anti-Tamil forces. Rahul added that defeating the Bills together was necessary in the national interest, to protect Tamil Nadu's interests and safeguard the Constitution.

MK Stalin responds to Rahul Gandhi's appeal

Responding to Rahul's post, Stalin thanked the Congress leader for recognising the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. "My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States," Stalin wrote.

He said the DMK had consistently taken decisions keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people foremost. Reiterating his party's position, the Chief Minister added, "We will not compromise on this path." Stalin also said he was confident that history would judge the leaders as "Kattabomman and not Ettappans".

Udhayanidhi Stalin says DMK will take 'right decision at the right time'

Earlier, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party would take the "right decision at the right time" on the delimitation issue and would not allow Tamil Nadu's rights to be compromised. When reporters asked him about the proposed visit of the Congress delegation, Udhayanidhi responded, "Are they coming? Let them come." He later added, "Let them come and meet."

Asked whether the DMK would reconsider its support for the Bill, Udhayanidhi said the final decision would be taken by MK Stalin. He also referred to explanations already given by the party chief and senior leaders, including Kanimozhi, A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu, on the DMK's position.

"Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state's rights. We will take the right decision at the right time. As a matter of fact, it was the DMK and our leader who first raised the issue in the country," he said.

Why has the DMK backed the Delimitation Bill?

The political developments come a day after the DMK announced its support for the Centre's Delimitation Bill, saying its two key demands had been incorporated. On Saturday, Stalin described the decision as a victory for the party's campaign and a win for southern states. The DMK's two demands include ensuring that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats is not reduced and maintaining the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states based on the 1971 Census. The party has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. Its position has become significant amid the opposition's efforts to build support against the proposed constitutional amendment.

The latest exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Stalin comes against the backdrop of differences between the Congress and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. The former allies have been at odds after the Congress extended support to the ruling TVK following the April polls and became part of its coalition government.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is also scheduled to meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday as part of its outreach to opposition leaders over the delimitation issue.

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