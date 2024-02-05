Rahul Gandhi meets Hemant Soren’s wife in Ranchi after trust vote triumph in Jharkhand Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : X/JAIRAM RAMESH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren

Congress leader Rahu Gandhi on Monday (February 5) met former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren at her residence in Ranchi, after the trust vote in the Assembly. Rahul Gandhi is in Jharkhand as the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed from the Ramgarh district on Monday, the fourth day of his procession in the state.

“A few minutes before the public rally at the historic Shaheed Maidan in the HEC Complex of Ranchi, and a few minutes after the JMM-INC- RJD-CPI(ML) alliance convincingly defeated the BJP and its allies on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, @RahulGandhi met with Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, at their residence,” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

This is Rahul’s first meeting with Hemant Soren’s wife after the JMM chief was arrested in connection with the land scam case.

Rahul addresses rally in Ranchi

Addressing a public rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government and alleged that the Public Sector Undertakings are being "handed over to Adani".

"Narendra Modi and his government are slowly killing the PSUs... The central government wants the HEC to not function, and in the coming days, they will replace the name HEC with an Adani nameplate. They want to privatise it... Wherever I go, I see people of a PSU standing with posters in their hands. Be it BHEL, HAL, or HEC, all are being slowly handed over to Adani," he alleged.

Jharkhand trust vote

Chief Minister Champai Soren successfully garnered the majority vote in the Jharkhand Assembly, emerging victorious in the crucial trust vote with a decisive count of 47-29. The floor test, held to ascertain the strength of the newly formed government, witnessed the ruling alliance led by Champai Soren confidently crossing the majority threshold.

The trust vote was a pivotal moment for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren, who assumed leadership following the arrest of Hemant Soren in a land fraud case. The successful outcome solidifies the legitimacy and stability of the ruling coalition in the state.

