Rahul Gandhi likely to meet farmer leaders to discuss MSP, other issues today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet a delegation of farmer leaders which includes Rakesh Tikait, Sardar Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshanpal, Sardar Joginder Singh Ugrah, Sardar Raminder Singh Patiala today, said the sources. The proposed meeting is coming amid growing demand for a law to secure a legal guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price).

INDIA bloc will pull farmers out of debt trap: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier a few days ago, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi asserted that the I.N.D..I.A bloc would pull farmers out of the debt trap by providing them with the "weapon" of legal guarantee for MSP.

He made the remarks while congratulating farmers from Telangana on the launch of the second phase of the state government's crop loan waiver scheme with an outlay of more than Rs 6,198 crore, which will benefit about 6.4 lakh farmer families.

"Congratulations once again to the farmer brothers and sisters of Telangana. As per its manifesto promise, the Telangana government has released the second tranche of farm loan waiver," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The "Prajalu Congress government" is providing relief to 6.4 lakh farmer families of the state by waiving their loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh, Gandhi said.

"While on one the hand, the BJP has kept the farmers of the country in the debt trap, denying their demand and need for legal guarantee of MSP, the Congress, on the other hand, is working to provide help to the agricultural families at every possible place," the former Congress chief said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 30 launched the second phase of his government's crop loan waiver scheme with an outlay of more than Rs 6,198 crore.

While the loans of farmers who borrowed up to Rs 1 lakh were waived in the first phase on July 18, loans of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are being dispensed with in the second phase.

