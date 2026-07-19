'Your silence is unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge write to PM Modi over Ram Temple donations theft

Highlights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge demand independent probe into the Ram Temple Trust's finances.

Congress alleges devotees feel betrayed over theft of temple donations worth thousands of crores.

They seeks public disclosure of the Trust's accounts and strict action against those found guilty.

New Delhi:

Amid a row over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a probe into the financial affairs of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned income with faith are feeling "betrayed by the theft".

In their letter, the opposition leaders in both houses of Parliament said, "You are aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion, and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft."

Prime Minister's silence unacceptable

They told the Prime Minister that he announced the Trust's formation in Parliament on the Supreme Court's directions, but its members were solely appointed by his government. "You announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament on directions of the Supreme Court of India, but its members have been solely appointed by your government. It is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP, and its affiliates. Its disgraced former General Secretary was also your close associate," they said.

The Congress leaders said that the Prime Minister's silence on the issue was unacceptable, and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

"Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution. We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, silver," they said.

Trust's accounts should be made public

They also demanded that the findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised. "All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence. The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. The people of India are watching. Jai Hind!" the Congress leaders said.

The findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilized, " reads the letter.

Ram Temple donations theft

The case relates to allegations of financial irregularities concerning donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SIT is examining the allegations and is expected to place its findings before the Supreme Court in accordance with the court's directions. No conclusions have yet been reached, and the investigation remains underway.

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