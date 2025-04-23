Pahalgam terror attack: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi speak to Amit Shah, demand justice for victims' families Pahalgam terror attack: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior Congress leaders from the Union Territory to take stock of the situation following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, both Congress leaders stressed that the families of the victims deserve quick and complete justice.

Kharge urged the central government to initiate talks with all political parties to develop a united approach toward restoring peace and ensuring the safety of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. "The perpetrators of this heinous terror attack must not go unpunished. The innocent victims must get justice. Unity in action in the wake of adversity is the need of the hour. This cross-border terror attack should be responded to with an adequate and resolute reply," Kharge said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

Rahul Gandhi also said he spoke to Shah, Abdullah, and J-K Congress chief Tariq Karra about the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam to get an update on the situation. The Congress leader, who is currently on a visit to the US, asserted that the families of the victims deserve justice and "our fullest support". "Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J-K CM Omar Abdullah, and J-K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," he said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the Congress demanded the government to take accountability for the deadly terror attack instead of "making hollow claims" on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, saying an all-party meeting should be called to take all political parties into confidence. The opposition party denounced the terror attack as a "blot on humanity" and said it should not go "unanswered effectively".

Terror attack in Pahalgam

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

