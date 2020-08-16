Sunday, August 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Rahul Gandhi a loser

Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Rahul Gandhi a loser

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had strong, even uncharacteristic words for Rahul Gandhi as he equated the former Congress president with 'losers'. This was in response to Rahul Gandhi's earlier tweet that alleged BJP and RSS controlled WhatsApp and Facebook in India.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2020 17:33 IST
rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi loser,ravi shankar prasad
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Rahul Gandhi a loser

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had strong, even uncharacteristic words for Rahul Gandhi as he equated the former Congress president with 'losers'. This was in response to Rahul Gandhi's earlier tweet that alleged BJP and RSS controlled WhatsApp and Facebook in India. Ravi Shankar Prasad came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he did not have influence in his own Congress party.

Prasad alleged that Congress party was caught 'red-handed' in alliance with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica and while weaponising data.

In his earlier tweet, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Facebook and Whatsapp were controlled by the BJP.

 

(More to follow)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X