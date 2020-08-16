Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ravi Shankar Prasad calls Rahul Gandhi a loser

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had strong, even uncharacteristic words for Rahul Gandhi as he equated the former Congress president with 'losers'. This was in response to Rahul Gandhi's earlier tweet that alleged BJP and RSS controlled WhatsApp and Facebook in India. Ravi Shankar Prasad came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he did not have influence in his own Congress party.

Prasad alleged that Congress party was caught 'red-handed' in alliance with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica and while weaponising data.

Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS.



You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

In his earlier tweet, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Facebook and Whatsapp were controlled by the BJP.

(More to follow)

