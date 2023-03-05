Modi govt doesn't allow idea of Opposition to be discussed: Rahul Gandhi to Indian diaspora in London

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a diaspora event in London

Rahul Gandhi in London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed the Indian diaspora in London and slammed the Centre saying that the Modi government does not allow any idea of opposition to be discussed. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian Journalists' Association in the UK spoke on various issues including India-China relations, BBC raids, Adani Group among others. On India-China tension, Rahul Gandhi made a statement saying that India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar doesn't understand the 'China threat' while PM Modi is in denial mode that nobody has entered our territory.

Strange that an Indian political leader can give a talk in Cambridge, Harvard but not in an Indian university. The government does not allow any idea of opposition to be discussed. It's not India all of us are used to.

One or two business people control pretty much every business. He has become famous lately, you can see reports on his wealth. It's at the expense of the Indian people. One person is making all the money because of his political connections, Rahul Gandhi said during his address to the Indian diaspora.

