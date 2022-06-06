Monday, June 06, 2022
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Moose Wala's family in Punjab tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Moose Wala's family in Punjab tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 06, 2022 17:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

