Rahul Gandhi launches White T-shirt campaign on his 54th birthday, calls it symbol of transparency

Congress MP and Rae Bareilly MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of his 54th birthday on Wednesday launched a 'White T-shirt' campaign.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to all of you for your birthday wishes. I am often asked why I always wear a 'white T-shirt' - this T-shirt symbolises transparency, solidity and simplicity for me."

He further said, "Where and how useful are these values in your life? Use #WhiteTshirtArmy and tell me in a video. And, I will gift you a white T-shirt. Lots of love to everyone". Earlier in the day, the Congress leader along with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited party headquarters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, congratulatory banners and hoardings were put in the nearby areas of 10 Janpath, the residence of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's political journey

Born on June 19, 1970, Rahul Gandhi is a five-term MP in the Lok Sabha. He entered politics in 2004 and contested the Amethi Lok Sabha seat and won the seat with an overwhelming majority of about 3 lakh votes.

Since then he retained Amethi twice in 2009 and 2014. But, he suffered a major setback in the 2019 general elections, when he lost his home turf to BJP leader and former minister Smriti Irani. However, he managed to win Wayanad, another seat he contested.

In recently concluded, Rahul Gandhi registered an unprecedented win in the Rae Barelli Lok Sabha seat, which was hitherto held by his mother Sonia Gandhi. He also won Kerala’s Wayanad for the second time. Congress’ unanticipated performance in Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi’s win in Rae Bareli has again filled hope in the Congress.

