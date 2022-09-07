Not just Congress, millions today feeling need for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi at launch rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress launches Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari. Speaking at the launch, the Congress leader said that "millions and millions of people feel there's a need to take action that brings India together."

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said, "a landmark occasion for Congress, confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated."

Sonia Gandhi has also written a letter on the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra. She wrote:

In view of the medical check-ups that I am undergoing, I regret my inability to be with all of you in person this momentous evening to launch the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

This is a landmark occasion for our great party with such a glorious legacy—the Indian National Congress. I am confident that our organization will be rejuvenated. It is also a transformational moment in Indian politics.

I especially want to congratulate some 120 of our colleagues who will complete the entire padyatra that is about 3600 kilometers long. There will hundreds and thousands of others who will join the yatra in different states and I extend my greetings to them as well.

Speaking for myself, I will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily in thought and spirit. I will, of course, be seeing the Yatra Live as it progresses. So, let us move forward united and firm in our resolve. Jai Hind.

Ahead of the launch of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a "new beginning".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur Wednesday morning.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said in a tweet later.

"Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he said.

He is scheduled to attend an event at 4:30PM in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel will be present.

Stalin will present a national flag made of khadi to Gandhi who will hand it over to Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout.

"September 7 2022. A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

"This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning," he said.

With the launch of the 3,570 km Yatra at a mega rally here, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.

After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will walk to the seaside venue of the rally where the yatra will be formally launched.

Sources said a message from the Congress president could be read or a video message from her be shown at the event. Sonia Gandhi's mother passed away recently in Italy. Both she and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are abroad.

