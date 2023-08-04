Rahul Gandhi's dinner meet with Lalu Yadav in Delhi after SC stays conviction in Modi surname case

Follow us on Image Source : @KCVENUGOPALMP Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi

After stay on his conviction by the Supreme Court in the Modi surname case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.

Earlier today, Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi met Lalu Yadav at RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal.

Rahul, Lalu discuss way forward for I.N.D.I.A alliance

Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.

The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said.

Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.

The former Congress chief and Lalu Prasad also discussed Bihar politics where the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the JD(U) are in a coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar.

Rahul-Lalu meet ahead of I.N.D.I.A bock third meeting in Mumbai

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the Opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.

In a tweet, Venugopal said, "Joined Rahul Gandhi for an extremely cordial meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and their family in Delhi."

"Lalu is a paragon of social justice and an inspiration for us all. We are extremely fortunate for his guidance and warmth, we have no doubt that Bihar will give INDIA its full support!" he said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | 'Will stay with Rajasthan politics, no question of going to Delhi': Ashok Gehlot makes it clear, again

ALSO READ | How can Rahul Gandhi re-enter Parliament after Supreme Court's verdict? Here's the procedure

Latest India News