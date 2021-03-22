'Society in India treats you very badly...': Rahul Gandhi to students in Kochi

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Kerala for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at the Centre's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed government accusing it of pushing the country into a quagmire of mismanagement. He said that the government is forcibly taking money out of people's pockets.

Interacting with students in Kochi, Rahul Gandhi urged them to take on the forces that have been 'treating them badly.'

"Society in India treats you very badly, it insults you every day, it doesn't let you do what you want, it attacks you. So, you've to get strength from inside. For that, you need to understand the forces hurting you and then position yourself properly," the Wayanad MP said.

"Due to demonetization and GST, Indian economy was damaged. It was already weak and after COVID it collapsed. Government now doesn't have money so they are forcibly taking money from your pocket to run the government," Rahul Gandhi went on to add.

Raking up the issue of rising fuel prices, the former Congress president said India was staring at a big economic problem if the government continues its problematic policies.

"Fuel prices are rising because of economical mismanagement for the last 4-5 years. You need a strategy. That’s where we are running into a problem. The mismanagement is quite profound. It will be difficult for India to come out of this," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in Kerala where Congress heads the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress(Joseph) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

The UDF also has the support of Nationalist Congress Kerala, led by Mani C. Kappan, which had recently severed ties with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- a part of the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Polling in Kerala is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6.

