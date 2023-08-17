Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rahul Gandhi joins Nehru Memorial Museum controversy, says, 'Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai'

Rahul Gandhi joins Nehru Memorial Museum controversy, says, 'Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai'

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2023 13:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday broke his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding around the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14. The vice chairman of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library's executive council said this in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Nehru Ji is known for the work he did and not just his name," Rahul Gandhi said while kickstarting his Ladakh tour.

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News