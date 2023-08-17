Rahul Gandhi joins Nehru Memorial Museum controversy, says, 'Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday broke his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding around the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14. The vice chairman of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library's executive council said this in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Nehru Ji is known for the work he did and not just his name," Rahul Gandhi said while kickstarting his Ladakh tour.

