Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi reaches Mount Abu, set to take part in 'Sarvodaya Sangram training camp'

Rahul Gandhi was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi in Mount Abu: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Rajasthan's Mount Abu to take part in the Sarvodaya Sangram training camp. His visit comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Rajasthan on May 10.

According to the information, Gandhi is also slated to hold a training and interaction session with Congress party workers in Mount Abu. He flew down to Udaipur from Delhi and was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi went to Mount Abu in a chopper.

The Congress leader's visit comes a day after a high-octane poll campaigning for May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end. He camped in the state for 12 days.

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on May 10

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Wednesday (May 12). At around 11 am, he will visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. At around 11:45 am, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that Rajasthan is slated to go to polls later this year. The tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024. The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming Chief Minister.

