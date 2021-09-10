I belong to family of Kashmiri Pandits, will show BJP how to help the community: Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi before his visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, in Katra on September 9, 2021.

From asking the crowd to chant 'Jai Mata Di' to calling himself a Kashmiri Pandit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to establish a connect with locals as he addressed a public gathering in Jammu on Friday. Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, said he belongs to a family of Kashmiri Pandits, adding that he would help the community.

The former Congress president also made it a point to target the BJP, RSS. "The BJP-RSS is trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir," Gandhi said.

"Whenever I visit Jammu and Kashmir, I feel have come home. My family has a long relationship with J&K. Today, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me...they told me that Congress implemented many welfare schemes for them, but BJP lied to them," he said.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi asks crowd to chant 'Jai Mata Di'

"I promise my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them," Rahul Gandhi went on to add.

Gandhi arrived in Jammu on Thursday and paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple after undertaking a foot journey to reach the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

This is Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir within a month. He was in Srinagar on August 9 and 10, when he inaugurated the party's new office in Srinagar city.

