Rahul Gandhi helps shift accident victim to hospital in Kerala's Wayanad | Watch

Gandhi, who was on his way back to the hotel where he was staying after attending a series of party programmes, came across an accident in which a motorbike hit a man.  

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sri Lasya | Wayanad, Kerala
Published on: July 02, 2022 23:05 IST
Image Source : @SRINIVASIYC

The Congress leader could be seen standing amidst the local crowd and helping to bring the wheeled stretcher from the ambulance and shifting the man to the vehicle.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday played good Samaritan in Wayanad, during his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. He helped an accident victim to be moved to the hospital by arranging an ambulance.

Gandhi, who was on his way back to the hotel where he was staying after attending a series of party programmes, came across an accident in which a motorbike hit a man.

Acting swiftly, he came out of his vehicle and arranged the ambulance in the motorcade to take the man to the hospital after giving him first aid, party sources said.

In the video, which later went viral on social media platforms, the Congress leader could be seen standing amidst the local crowd and helping to bring the wheeled stretcher from the ambulance and shifting the man to the vehicle.

The man, who met with the accident, was later identified as one Aboobacker and he is recovering at a nearby local hospital, sources added. 

