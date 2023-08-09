'Aapko chot to nahi lagi?' Rahul Gandhi helps man who met accident ahead of his Lok Sabha speech | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS (TWITTER) Rahul Gandhi helps man who met accident

Ahead of his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi helped a man who met an accident. Congress on Wednesday shared a video of the Congress former president, Gandhi, where he can be seen extending help to a man who had fallen from his vehicle. According to Congress, he asked to stop his car and went to the man to know about his condition.

"You're not hurt are you? On the way, Rahul Gandhi saw that a scooter rider had fallen in the middle of the road. They stopped the car and went to the driver and asked about his condition," a tweet from Congress read.

