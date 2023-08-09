Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
'Aapko chot to nahi lagi?' Rahul Gandhi helps man who met accident ahead of his Lok Sabha speech | VIDEO

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke in a no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha and expressed his gratitude towards the Speaker for reinstating his membership.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2023 12:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi helps man who met accident
Image Source : CONGRESS (TWITTER) Rahul Gandhi helps man who met accident

Ahead of his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi helped a man who met an accident. Congress on Wednesday shared a video of the Congress former president, Gandhi, where he can be seen extending help to a man who had fallen from his vehicle. According to Congress, he asked to stop his car and went to the man to know about his condition. 

"You're not hurt are you? On the way, Rahul Gandhi saw that a scooter rider had fallen in the middle of the road. They stopped the car and went to the driver and asked about his condition," a tweet from Congress read. 

