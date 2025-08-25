'Rahul Gandhi has lost normal sense of judgment after losing three elections': Amit Shah Slamming Congress and Rahul Gandhi for creating 'illusions' amongst people via social media, Amit Shah said there is a big difference between managing a program and communicating with the public.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday drew a sharp contrast between the BJP's style of direct public interaction and the Congress's outreach campaigns spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Shah remarked that there is a "big difference" between the two approaches, underscoring the BJP's focus on grassroots connect compared to Congress's initiatives.

In an interview with news agency ANI, the Home Minister said, "There is a big difference between managing a program and communicating with the public."

'Creating illusion': Amit Shah

Referring to reels of Rahul Gandhi's programmes that have recently flooded social media, Shah dismissed them as mere "program management", while underscoring the BJP’s emphasis on direct public interaction.

On various video reels of outreach programs conducted by Rahul Gandhi, Shah tore into the Congress, saying that the party seeks to create "illusions" and faces growing "frustration" after electoral defeats. He said, "They (Congress) want to create a kind of illusion among the people. And they will definitely not succeed, because our direct interaction with the people is many times greater than theirs. We talk to the people. We haven't just come here and sat by chance. After losing three elections, I think the level of frustration is such that the normal sense of judgment, he (Rahul Gandhi) has lost it."

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where a surge of reels showcasing his outreach drives, sharp criticism of the Narendra Modi government's policies, and recent allegations of 'vote theft' are being widely circulated.

Amit Shah on CISF inside the parliament

Shah clarified that the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Parliament should not be misconstrued as an attempt to curb dissent. He affirmed that, contrary to opposition allegations, the presence of CISF is not meant to stifle or suppress lawful protest within the House.

"First, please understand this one point clearly. Inside Parliament, any force present there, is under the authority of the Speaker. The identity of the force itself does not matter. Earlier, it used to be personnel from the Delhi Police; now it is CISF," he said.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1959846371860652210

"But the moment they come within the security perimeter of the House, they are no longer considered CISF or Delhi Police personnel, they are regarded as Marshals. And they function under the Speaker's authority. Marshals enter the House only when the Speaker orders them to do so," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

