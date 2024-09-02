'Rahul Gandhi has earned this right to be Prime Minister whenever Congress comes to power': Singhvi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday (September 2) said that he views Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the future prime minister while also asserting that he earned “this right” to assume the post whenever the party comes to power at the Centre. He hailed Rahul and said that he means what he says and says what he means which is “exactly the opposite of what the prime minister does”.

Singhvi said that the equation in terms of Rahul Gandhi is changing.

Singhvi on Rahul Gandhi's acceptability among people

Asked about Rahul assuming the mantle of leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and whether he sees him as a future prime minister, the four-time MP said, "Forget me, ask BJP friends. All this trolling you used to see, why is there admiration even though it is a grudging admiration, because you realise that (they were) lampooning a sincere person, lampooning a person who is direct, forthright and conceptual, not fluffy at the edges, rhetorical, political, big words. The sincerity is coming through and people are realising it."

"People realise he walks the talk, literally. People realise he means what he says and says what he means. It's exactly the opposite of what the prime minister does. So I think this whole concept and equation is changing," he added.

On whether he sees Gandhi as a future prime minister, Singhvi said, "Whenever the Congress comes (to power), '100 per cent'." He said he does not think anyone can deny Rahul Gandhi this right if the party comes to power as he earned it.

Rahul has earned this right: Singhvi on PM post claim

"When the Congress comes to power, he has earned this right, he can rightfully make a claim to the prime minister's post," Singhvi added.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, assumed the mantle of leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha in June after the general elections.

He won from two constituencies in the polls but vacated the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest a bypoll.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi on caste census: 'Checked list of Miss India, there were no Dalit, tribal or OBC women'