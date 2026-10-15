'Rahul Gandhi has become a symbol of anarchy': BJP slams Congress leader after Supreme Court's notice

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (October 15) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining constitutional institutions and crossing the limits of democratic protest, with the party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia describing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha as a "symbol of anarchy".

The BJP leader's remark came after the Supreme Court made strong observations about Rahul Gandhi’s march to the top court and the protest held on its premises on Monday, with Chief Justice Surya Kant asserting, "Nobody can browbeat the judiciary." The top court also issued notices on the petitions but clarified that the decision to issue notice did not amount to condoning the conduct of the political leaders.

'Rahul is immature, irresponsible, and constitutionally illiterate person'

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said, "Today's press conference is about the symbol of anarchy that Rahul Gandhi has become in India's democracy. I will speak about it factually, and hearings have also taken place in the Hon'ble Supreme Court today. I would like to place some facts before you. We all know how Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, is viewed by the people of India. They believe it is the country's misfortune that such an anarchist, immature, irresponsible, and constitutionally illiterate person is the Leader of the Opposition."

Bhatia criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's decision to protest at the Supreme Court, arguing that the right to demonstrate did not give anyone the licence to violate constitutional boundaries or engage in disorderly conduct.

Bhatia, who said he had appeared before the Supreme Court as a senior advocate in connection with cases related to the protests, maintained that the right to protest was a fundamental right but could not be used to justify raising slogans or engaging in alleged hooliganism at any location, including court premises.

"First of all, several cases related to the protests being discussed today were heard in the Supreme Court. As a senior advocate, I also appeared before the Supreme Court. I will share some facts and information about what transpired there. First, I say this with full responsibility: read the Constitution. The right to protest is your fundamental right. But does the right to protest allow anyone to cross its limits, go beyond the boundaries of the Constitution, and engage in hooliganism or raise slogans anywhere, whether in a public place, on a road or within the Supreme Court premises?" he said.

He questioned the Congress's reported decision to take its protest to the Supreme Court, saying courts were institutions where justice was delivered and should not become sites for political demonstrations. He also raised concerns about the possibility of crowds gathering to target the judiciary, asserting that India's judicial system enjoyed public trust.

"On October 10 or 11, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi said, ‘We will protest and go to the Supreme Court.’ We must ask what kind of move this was by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Whether it is the Supreme Court premises or the High Court premises, these are places where justice is delivered; they are temples of justice. Will mob rule prevail? Will people gather to target the judiciary? India's judiciary is the strongest and most impartial, and the public trusts it. We all know this," he said.

The BJP spokesperson further accused the Congress of being "anti-constitutional" and referred to a post on the verified X handle of the party's Kerala unit. He invoked the constitutional principle of separation of powers, under which the legislature, executive and judiciary function independently.

Bhatia also raised questions about the Congress's position on women's dignity and alleged that Rahul Gandhi's conduct did not align with his public statements on women's rights. Referring to the slogan "smash the patriarchy", he questioned whether the party's commitment to women's dignity was being applied consistently.

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