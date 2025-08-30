Rahul Gandhi has an 'urban Naxal mindset', should be ashamed of his remarks: Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat Aap Ki Adalat: Yadav charged Rahul Gandhi with dishonouring the dignity of his position as Leader of the Opposition. He stressed that India, the world’s largest democracy, has flourished since independence because of the resilience and credibility of institutions such as the Supreme Court.

New Delhi:

While speaking with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lashed out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying he has "an urban Naxal mindset" because of which he is questioning the "pillars of democracy".

CM Mohan Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on democracy

MP CM Mohan Yadav launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting India’s democratic institutions and making “baseless statements” against the Prime Minister and the country’s constitutional pillars.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statements are baseless”

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remark that Prime Minister Modi stayed in power in Gujarat for 20 years “by stealing votes,” CM Yadav strongly rebuked the claim.

“Somebody should tell Rahul Gandhi that his own party was in power at the Centre for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014. Was he asleep during that time, or out of the country? He does not even understand what he is saying. His statements are pushing his party towards decline,” Yadav said.

“Rahul Gandhi undermining democratic institutions”

Yadav accused the Congress leader of disrespecting the dignity of his role as Leader of Opposition. He highlighted that India, the world’s largest democracy, has thrived since independence due to the strength of its institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.

“Unfortunately, because of an urban Naxal mindset, Rahul Gandhi is questioning the very pillars of our democracy. It is shameful and condemnable. If he does not trust the Supreme Court, if he rejects the Election Commission, and if he keeps demanding proof from our army about surgical strikes and airstrikes- then he dishonours not only his post but also the nation,” Yadav said.

“People are watching, Congress will have to answer”

The Chief Minister further warned that India’s citizens are vigilant and hold leaders accountable for their words. “In a democracy, people are watchful. They note everything. Rahul Gandhi and his party will be answerable to the public for such irresponsible behaviour,” Yadav asserted.

Growing political war of words

The strongly worded remarks by CM Yadav come amid an intensifying war of words between the BJP and Congress, ahead of crucial political developments. By attacking Rahul Gandhi over his comments on democracy and institutions, Yadav has aligned the BJP’s narrative of defending national pride and democratic values against what it portrays as the Congress’ reckless politics.