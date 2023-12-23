India's economy growing but wealth getting concentrated in a few hands: Rahul Gandhi tells Harvard students

Follow us on Image Source : X/RAHUL GANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who interacted with some students of Harvard University last week, told them that India’s economy is growing but the wealth is getting “concentrated” in a few hands. He attacked the central government claiming that his social media accounts are “fully capped” and alleged that India is not running a “free and fair democracy anymore”.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his interaction held on December 15 on his social media handle X, and said, “My advice to all students - True power comes from connecting with people, listening deeply to what they're saying, and being kind to yourself”.

When asked about India’s growth in the last 10 years, he said, “When you talk about economic development you have to ask the question in whose interest is that economic development. The question to ask is, what is the nature of that growth and who is benefiting from that. Right next to the figure of growth in India, you have the figure of unemployment in India. So India's growing, but the way it's growing is by massively concentrating wealth towards very few people”.

The Congress leader claimed that India is operating on a “debt sort of model” and is “no longer producing”.

“The real challenge in India is how do we set up a production economy that is able to give large numbers of people jobs. We have two or three businesses that are pretty much entire businesses,” he said.

Rahul links Adani to PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi raked up Adani in the conversation with the students and said that he is “directly connected” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have Mr. Adani, everybody knows he is directly connected to the prime minister, he owns all our ports, airports, our infrastructure! With that kind of concentration, you will get growth but you will not get any distribution,” he said.

Asked the reason why this has not translated into an electoral outcome or mobilisation of people, he said that there is a massive mobilisation but there is a requirement for an "infrastructure to fight an election".

"...you need a fair media, fair legal system, fair election commission, access to finance, institutions that are neutral. Imagine a United States where the IRS, the FBI, their full time job is destroying the lives of the opposition. So that's the paradigm we're in. I didn't walk 4,000 kilometers because I like walking 4,000 kilometers. I walked 4,000 kilometers because there was no other way to get our message across," he said, referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Even my social media is fully capped. I've got a shadow ban 24/7...my Twitter's under control, my YouTube is under control and I'm not alone, the entire opposition....I don't think India is running a free and fair democracy anymore...," he said.

He termed caste as the real problem in the country and likened it to "apartheid". Notably, Congress has been demanding a caste census in the country, after Bihar put out its caste survey in October this year.

Rahul on 'India as union of states'

The Congress leader also accused the BJP-led central government of not treating India as a union of states, but as a nation with "one ideology, one religion, one language".

"So they kill the negotiation, they try to capture the institutions. So that's really the political fight in India right now," he said.

"We feel if you end the negotiation in India, the conversation between the union India collapses, India tears itself apart. So you can see that Manipur is burning, you can see Jammu and Kashmir is burning. You can see Tamil Nadu has a problem...," he said.

He claimed a "full scale civil war" is going on in Manipur.

