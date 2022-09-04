Fear and hate in the country benefitting 2-3 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government saying BJP and RSS are dividing the country and creating fear.

Addressing Congress' Halla Bol rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said, "Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation, and unemployment increasing in India, and due to this hatred is rising. BJP, and RSS dividing the country & creating fear in the country. Only 2 industrialists in the country benefitted from this fear & hatred."

Rahul Gandhi said, "Two Indias have been created -- one of poor, farmers, unemployed and the other of a few chosen industrialists."

In one India, the poor, the unprivileged, have to struggle while in another India, which is for 2-3 industrialists, their every dream is being fulfilled. So the fight is between these two Indias.

The Modi government is taking the country backward, he added saying if the country has to go forward, then we have to end this atmosphere of fear.

The common man in the country is in deep trouble and is struggling.

On inlfation, Rahul Gandhi said that the UPA never showed such days of high price rise in 70 years as the Modi government has shown during its rule.

Rahul Gandhi further lashed out at the Modi government alleging that even the media is not free. He said, "...without the support of media, PM Modi cannot become the Prime Minister."

"...Judiciary, election commission, and other government institutions are being pressurised," Rahul Gandhi added.

