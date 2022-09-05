Monday, September 05, 2022
     
  Rahul on Gujarat visit today; to address Congress booth-level workers, attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

Rahul on Gujarat visit today; to address Congress booth-level workers, attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

The Congress has prepared a three-month-long campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year. The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Ahmedabad Updated on: September 05, 2022 10:59 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the partys Mehangai
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the partys Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Highlights

  • Congress has prepared 3-month-long campaign for Gujarat Assembly polls
  • The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15
  • Elections in the state are due later this year

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address a rally of booth-level party workers and attend a prayer meet at the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year. Gandhi will address the 'Parivartan Sankalp' convention of the Congress's "booth warriors" at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, party leaders said.

He will later visit the Sabarmati Ashram where he will attend a prayer meet and seek blessings of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', they said. Gandhi last visited Gujarat on May 10 when he addressed tribals in Dahod town.

Also Read | Fear and hate in the country benefitting 2-3 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

This time he will mobilise booth-level Congress workers for the upcoming elections and thereby launch the party's election campaign, the party leaders said. Gandhi's visit to Gujarat comes two days before the party launches the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7. The 3,500 km long foot march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories and will be completed in nearly 150 days. 

The Congress has prepared a three-month-long campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year, party leaders said. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will campaign during this period, they said. The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15, they added.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress': BJP's jibe at Halla Bol rally

