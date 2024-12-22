Rahul Gandhi gets court notice over caste census remark, Congress' Udit Raj says, judges should be removed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi

The Barelli Court has issued a notice to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'caste census' and economic survey remark during the Lok Sabha elections held this year. The notice has directed the the LoP to appear before the court on January 7.

Pankaj Pathak, petitioner in the case said, "We felt that the statement made by Rahul Gandhi during the elections on caste census is like an attempt to start a civil war in the country...We had first filed a case against him in the MP-MLA court which was dismissed. After that we went to the District Judge Court, there our appeal was accepted and a notice was issued to Rahul Gandhi... The date of January 7 is given in the notice..."

Reacting to the notice, Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj called it a 'waste notice' and that judges should be removed from their post. He said, "There is nothing to be discussed about this issue...This is a waste notice...The judges should be removed from their posts..."

What did Gandhi say?

Notably, Gandhi has raised his voice championing 'Jitni Aabadi, Utna Haq'. During a poll rally, he had said, "First, we will conduct a caste census...to know the exact population and status of backward castes, SCs, STs, minorities and other castes. After that, the financial and institutional survey will begin. Subsequently, we will take up the historic assignment to distribute the wealth of India, jobs and other welfare schemes to these sections based on their population."

His statement became a contentiouis issue during the poll campaign with several parties, including the BJP cornoring him over the claim.